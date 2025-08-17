1 Reason Why Now Is the Time to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Key Points Bitcoin’s scarcity, with a hard cap of 21 million units, is what makes it a special asset.

The digital asset’s supply is enforced by a pre-determined halving schedule.

Because of the burgeoning federal debt and money supply, Bitcoin’s price should keep rising.

It's impossible to argue with Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) performance. Over the past five- and 10-year periods, its price has soared 942% and 47,330%, respectively (as of Aug. 14). The gains have continued more recently, as the cryptocurrency's price is up 104% just in the last 12 months.

Bitcoin now trades close to its record price. After such a monumental historical rise, investors are probably wondering if it's smart to buy this top digital asset. In my opinion, it's easy to remain bullish. Here's one must-know reason why now is the time to buy Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has a fixed supply

The top reason to buy Bitcoin now is because this leading cryptocurrency has a fixed supply cap. There will only ever be 21 million units in circulation. Right now, there are 19.9 million Bitcoin units out there. The growth in supply is pre-determined by a halving event that occurs approximately every four years. Unless the majority of nodes agree to change the rules, Bitcoin's hard cap isn't going to change.

Never-ending currency debasement

Owning a scarce asset makes financial sense in its own right. However, when viewed next to the state of the current monetary system, the allure is strikingly clear.

The U.S. carries an alarming $37 trillion in federal debt. This figure, and the money supply, have skyrocketed in the past 15 years thanks to unprecedented levels of stimulus. To get out of the Great Recession, and more recently to boost the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government pumps more money into the system. Even in seemingly solid economic times, the debt and money supply expand.

More fiat currency chasing a fixed amount of Bitcoin supports a much higher price for the digital asset years and decades from now.

