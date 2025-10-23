1 Reason Why Bitmine Could Be the Hidden Winner From the AI-Crypto Crossover

Key Points

Bitmine Immersion Technologies is a Bitcoin miner and Ethereum treasury company.

It uses immersion cooling to reduce heat and power consumption from its mining hardware.

That technology could also be used in AI data centers.

10 stocks we like better than Bitmine Immersion Technologies ›

Cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) are two of the biggest technological trends so far in the 21st century. While both are exciting on their own, there are also interesting ways these technologies can intersect with and augment each other.

Companies that capitalize on this AI-crypto crossover could see outsized returns. Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEMKT: BMNR) is one to watch here, as this blockchain company has technology that may prove useful for AI development.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Immersion cooling could improve efficiency at AI data centers

Although it has been in the news recently for investing in Ethereum, Bitmine is also a Bitcoin mining company. The specialized hardware used for mining Bitcoin, ASICs, consumes massive amounts of energy and generates quite a bit of heat. To improve productivity, Bitmine uses immersion cooling technology, which submerges mining hardware in dielectric (nonconductive) fluid that absorbs heat.

AI development presents some of the same challenges miners face, including high energy consumption and heat generation. Immersion cooling could be just as impactful for AI as it has been for Bitcoin mining. Estimates from Sandia National Laboratories suggest that immersion cooling could decrease energy consumption by 70%, which would be a huge help for AI companies and the power grid.

This gives Bitmine another potential source of revenue, and one that's not directly connected to the volatile crypto market. Considering how much hyperscalers are spending on data centers, a move into AI infrastructure could be the next growth driver for Bitmine.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitmine Immersion Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitmine Immersion Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitmine Immersion Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.