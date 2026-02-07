1 Reason Why Arm Holdings Stock Could Soar

Key Points

Arm said data center royalty revenue more than doubled in its most recent quarter.

Investments in R&D should pay off in higher-royalty products.

The company also has its sights set on new categories like Edge AI and Physical AI.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) often seems misunderstood by the stock market. The company has a unique business model as it licenses its CPU designs and then earns royalty revenue when the products with those designs are sold.

That misunderstanding has manifested itself in the response to its earnings reports. For instance, the stock initially fell on Wednesday after it reported earnings, but then climbed in regular trading on Thursday. There were some valid reasons for the initial sell-off. Investors are spooked about declining production in the smartphone sector, which makes up Arm's biggest source of royalty revenue, due to the memory shortage.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

However, Arm has less exposure to weakness in the smartphone sector than it might seem since partners like Mediatek are cutting production of lower-end chips, which provide much less royalty revenue to Arm than its newer designs do.

Additionally, the stock is expensive, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 60 based on adjusted earnings per share, meaning high expectations are baked in.

Arm is delivering solid growth with revenue up 26% in the third quarter, but it doesn't have the explosive numbers that other AI stocks like Nvidia do. Still, despite a methodical business model tied to licensing and royalty revenue, Arm could have more growth potential than you think.

What's next for Arm

Arm's business model produces gross margins near 100% so its biggest line item is often research and development. Spending on research and development jumped 46% on a non-GAAP basis to $512 million, and that ramp seems to reflect the increasing opportunity in front of the company.

In an interview with The Motley Fool, Arm CFO Jason Child said, "We're spending a lot of time and money on continuing to build out new solutions" in areas like edge AI, putting AI into consumer devices like smartphones, and physical AI, designing products for applications like robotics and self-driving cars.

Arm expects its research and development spending to outpace revenue growth for at least the next few quarters, but that investment is likely to pay off as the company currently earns much higher royalty rates from its newer products than it does from older ones. Presumably, the products it's working on now will generate even higher royalty rates and license fees.

The company is now seeing growth take off in the data center, where revenue more than doubled on a year-over-year basis, which also reflects its growth potential. The company expects to have 50% of the CPU market share among the top hyperscalers by the end of the year, showing its growing market share in a massive market, and it expects it to keep growing.

We're still only a few years into the AI revolution, and Arm has a number of ways to capitalize on the boom. Whether it's with new products, growth in the data center, or higher royalty rates, the stock is a good bet to be a winner from AI.

Should you buy stock in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arm Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Arm Holdings and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.