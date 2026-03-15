1 Reason Why April Could Be Huge for Rivian

Key Points

Rivian's stock has declined more than 80% since its IPO in 2021.

The company is profitable due to its software and services segment.

The Rivian R2 model has more than 100,000 reservations lined up.

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Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is set to begin deliveries of its long-anticipated R2 fleet starting in April. This launch marks a massive milestone for Rivian and a pivot into the mainstream. There's real excitement surrounding this release since it was first announced two years ago, in March 2024.

Rivian's new vehicles will be priced attractively and competitively among mid-sized SUVs. The prices will start at $45,000, but Rivian plans to announce full detailed pricing and specs on March 12.

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More than 100,000 reservations have been made thus far for the R2. According to Consumer Reports, Rivian ranks highest in owner satisfaction, with more than 85% of owners saying they would buy the brand again. However, the company ranks low in reliability scores.

Rivian had one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in history. Since the innovative EV maker made its public debut in 2021, its shares have decreased by more than 80%. The successful launch and reception of the R2 might not get shares back up to their IPO price, but it would be a much-needed boost nonetheless.

The Rivian automotive segment could be on the path to profitability if the R2 is successful. The company reported $120 million in consolidated gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025. The software and services segment accounted for $179 million in operating profit, while the automotive division lost $59 million.

For investors looking for an entry point into Rivian, now is your time. April could be huge for the car manufacturer. The stock is currently trading under $20, and while the EV market has its challenges, Rivian's R2 launch might reignite enthusiasm next month.

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Catie Hogan has positions in Rivian Automotive. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.