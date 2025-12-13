1 Reason UiPath Stock Could Beat the Market in 2026

Key Points

UiPath is turning the corner on profitability.

Improving efficiency and strong demand for its agentic automation solutions could send the stock higher.

10 stocks we like better than UiPath ›

After falling significantly from its highs over the past few years, UiPath (NYSE: PATH) shares have climbed 55% in the last three months. The robotic process automation software developer could be positioned for a breakout year, as interest in agentic artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow.

In the recent earnings report, management gave positive guidance on the company's path to profitability, which serves as a significant catalyst for the stock next year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why UiPath stock could soar next year

UiPath is delivering solid growth, with revenue up 16% year-over-year last quarter. The company credited the growth to customers increasing their use of agentic automation across their operations.

However, the real catalyst for the stock in the near term will be the company's improvement in profitability. The point at which an unprofitable company becomes profitable can significantly impact its stock price. On that note, UiPath just reported its first profitable third quarter.

Furthermore, management stated that it is on track to turn a profit for the whole year in 2026, marking a notable increase in operating efficiency. With the stock trading at a significant discount to its previous peak, this AI stock is poised to rebound in 2026 and potentially outperform the broader market. In the longer term, investors are looking at 400% upside if the stock eventually returns to its all-time high of $90 per share.

Should you invest $1,000 in UiPath right now?

Before you buy stock in UiPath, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UiPath wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.