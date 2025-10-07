1 Reason I'm Watching Intuitive Surgical Stock in 2026

Key Points

Intuitive Surgical began a limited launch of its next-generation system, da Vinci 5, last year.

A larger launch of the da Vinci 5 system has already begun.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) are down about 26% from a peak they set earlier this year. While 2025 hasn't been a great year to hold shares of the surgical robotics pioneer, there's a very good reason to watch it closely from now through the end of 2026.

Intuitive Surgical stock has delivered a 19,510% return since its initial public offering about 25 years ago. It did so by staying ahead of the competition, which was relatively easy when it began marketing its first version of the da Vinci surgical system. These days, a handful of large international companies, including Medtronic, Stryker, and Johnson & Johnson, market robot-assisted surgical systems too.

I'll be watching Intuitive Surgical like a hawk in 2025 because the limited rollout of its latest system, the da Vinci 5, is still ramping up and expected to hit full swing by the end of the year. While success for this system could allow the stock to continue outperforming the market, a slew of new competitors makes its road ahead less certain than it used to be.

The da Vinci 5 system comes with a new force feedback feature that helps surgeons feel the instrument tip push and pull. The popular feature allows surgeons to use a lot less force, which could lead to less tissue damage and faster, more predictable recoveries.

With 180 new da Vinci 5 systems placed in the second quarter, the launch is off to a strong start. Continued success could cement the company's position in the surgical robotics market for years to come because training surgeons to use a new system is a huge expense hospitals would rather avoid.

