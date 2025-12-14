1 Reason I Will Never Sell Meta Platforms Stock

Key Points

Meta Platforms' apps boast a vast network of users.

That established user base will be instrumental in driving long-term growth.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

There are many good reasons to invest in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). We can, for example, point to the fact that the company is posting strong financial results as it seeks to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) trend. Among its many attractive attributes, however, there is one that I find particularly compelling as a shareholder, and that leads me to believe I will remain one for the long term.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Meta Platforms has a rare ecosystem

Meta Platforms ended the third quarter with 3.54 billion daily active users across its websites and mobile apps, an 8% year-over-year increase. The world's population is about 8.3 billion people. If we remove all those who are too young to have an Instagram account, it may well be the case that something like half of eligible adults (or young adults) worldwide visit at least one of Meta's websites and apps every single day. That user base is a veritable goldmine.

And the best part: Most of them are unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon, given the company's strong network effects. Consider why people open Instagram accounts. It could be to keep up with friends and family, to become an influencer, or to promote products for their businesses, among other reasons. For each of these uses, the platform becomes even more valuable as more people join in, and for those who are already in those networks, it makes little sense to leave.

Meta Platforms' ecosystem makes it an incredible target for advertisers. It also allows it to launch new monetization opportunities. Less than three years ago, Meta Platforms launched its X competitor, Threads -- it already has 150 million daily active users. According to management, it's on track to become the leader in its category.

Facebook Marketplace is another opportunity that fits naturally within the company's strategy. Anyone else starting an online platform to connect buyers and sellers would have to work hard to attract an audience. For Meta Platforms, it wasn't difficult since it already has a large one. So long as Meta Platforms' vast ecosystem stays in place, the tech leader should find many more monetization schemes, even as advertising remains the most important.

Meta is a buy-and-forget stock

Meta Platforms' work in AI is undoubtedly strengthening the business. For instance, AI-powered algorithms are helping it increase engagement while enhancing the return on investment marketers get from ads on its platforms. However, none of that would matter if not for the company's existing user base. Meta still has ample growth potential over the long run, and much of the fuel for that will be its vast ecosystem. That's why I am staying put.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.