1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About PayPal (PYPL)

Key Points PayPal shares trade at an alarming 77% below their peak.

The stock can be purchased at a huge discount to the overall market.

There are numerous reasons to think this is a high-quality business.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal ›

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a leader in digital commerce, with a presence in almost 200 markets and payments volume of $444 billion during the second quarter (ended June 30). This hasn't made it a good portfolio addition, though. As of Sept. 3, shares are 77% below their peak from July 2021.

That type of performance can make investors forget about PayPal. But here's one reason every investor should know about this fintech stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Cheap valuation

As of this writing, PayPal shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.9. Since the business was spun off from eBay in July 2015, it has rarely been cheaper. In fact, the average P/E multiple during that time is 43.9. This showcases just how much the investment community has soured on PayPal.

This bargain valuation is the key reason this business should be on the radar of investors. It's a huge discount to the overall market.

Favorable qualities

Investors don't want to buy stocks just because they're cheap. That could present a classic value trap. PayPal doesn't fall into this category. It's a high-quality company.

The business operates a two-sided platform consisting of merchants and consumers. This gives it a network effect, a powerful competitive advantage that makes it difficult for PayPal to be disrupted.

Profitability is also very impressive. During Q2, PayPal posted an operating margin of 18.1%, up from 16.8% in the year-ago period. This gives management confidence that it will generate $6 billion to $7 billion in free cash flow this year, which will be used to fund share buybacks.

PayPal isn't a terrible business. It appears to be the opposite. The fact the stock is so cheap means investors should pay attention.

Should you invest $1,000 in PayPal right now?

Before you buy stock in PayPal, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PayPal wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal and eBay. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short September 2025 $77.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.