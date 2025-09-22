Markets
IBKR

1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

September 22, 2025 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

One key reason investors might want to know about Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) is that this good brokerage has been a terrific performer in recent years. Check it out:

Time period

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Interactive Brokers

Past 3 years

55.00%

Past 5 years

39.64%

Past 10 years

20.52%

Past 15 years

19.95%

Source: Data from Morningstar.com as of September 16, 2025.

A smiling stock trader is seated by a computer screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

If you buy some shares today, will you enjoy average annual gains of 20% or more? Well, maybe. The shares seem a bit overvalued at recent levels, unfortunately, with a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28, which is well above the five-year average of 20, and a price-to-sales ratio of 2.87, well above the five-year average of 1.88.

Based in Connecticut, with offices around the world, IB has been around for close to 50 years and offers electronic trading services for stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, gold, crypto, and more. As it says on the company's website, "Interactive Brokers Group and its affiliates execute approximately 3,552,000 trades per day." Interestingly, some 84% of its customers are outside the U.S., positioning it well for international growth and leaving a lot of room for growth here in the U.S.

While many brokerages have lots of brick-and-mortar locations, Interactive Brokers doesn't, operating mainly electronically. This helps keep its costs way down, enabling it to offer low prices to customers while generating fat profit margins.

In the company's impressive second quarter, revenue surged more than 20% year over year, while earnings per share popped by 24%. During the company's conference call, IR Director Nancy Stuebe noted:

This quarter we added 250,000 net new accounts, bringing our year-to-date total to over 528,000 -- more than we added in all of 2023. Our application processing is highly automated and continually becoming even more so, allowing us to handle surges in new accounts efficiently, without adding significantly to our headcount or cost base.

Take a closer look at Interactive Brokers to see if it's a good fit for your long-term portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Interactive Brokers Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Interactive Brokers Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,694!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,082,963!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,067% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IBKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.