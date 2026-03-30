1 Reason Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Go Parabolic in 2026

Key Points

Dogecoin is a meme coin whose price is largely tied to hype-driven narratives.

The coin spiked in late 2024 following the re-election of Donald Trump; however, this rally faded quickly.

Elon Musk is expected to launch a new payments tool on his social media platform, X, which could re-ignite interest in Dogecoin.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

In October 2022, Elon Musk spent $44 billion to acquire social media platform Twitter. Subsequently, the serial entrepreneur took the company private and rebranded it to X. Next month, the platform is set to launch X Money as Musk continues his ambitions to build an "everything app."

Now, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) finds itself at the center of new speculation as the meme coin has long ridden hype waves connected to Musk's influence. With X rolling out a payments feature, could this update finally deliver the utility and price surge that investors have been waiting for?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why has Dogecoin traded sideways for over a year?

The primary tailwind behind Dogecoin's last surge was the Trump administration's creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) -- and his tapping Musk to lead the effort. Despite the pronounced rally, inevitable headwinds ultimately formed given Dogecoin's limited real-world adoption beyond its loyal, albeit small, community.

Given its lack of concrete catalysts, Dogecoin has largely remained range-bound -- consolidating between roughly $0.09 and $0.15 for about a year now.

What causes Dogecoin's price to rise?

Dogecoin's rallies have historically been driven by viral memes and social media buzz rather than by legitimate financial fundamentals.

In addition, Musk has played a central role in putting Dogecoin on the radar of crypto enthusiasts. The billionaire has previously referred to himself as the "Dogefather" and even accepted the cryptocurrency as a payment method for the online shops at his other companies, Tesla and SpaceX.

At the end of the day, Dogecoin's price remains highly tethered to fleeting hype cycles, celebrity endorsements, and sentiment around unpredictable meme culture.

Will X Money revive Dogecoin?

For now, X Money will be a fiat-based peer-to-peer system in partnership with Visa. Despite the initial rollout focusing on traditional payments, I would not be surprised if crypto integration eventually becomes a feature.

Even if this does not materialize, the mere idea of including Dogecoin to send payments and spend money on digital assets through X could easily reignite enthusiasm.

Dogecoin's extreme volatility and limited utility make it more of a high-risk trade than a reliable store of value. While the launch of X Money may offer a compelling narrative for a 2026 Dogecoin surge, investors seeking to build durable wealth should avoid chasing the coin's momentum on such imaginary scenarios.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 30, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.