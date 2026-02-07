1 Reason Buying Tesla Stock Now Could Pay Off Big

Key Points

Tesla basically created the modern electric vehicle market.

The auto company just announced it is axing EV models and developing something completely different.

There are many reasons to dislike Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). However, it is hard to deny that the company is highly innovative, as it essentially created the modern electric vehicle (EV) market. But the big reason to buy the stock right now may have nothing to do with EVs. Here are some things to think about before you buy Tesla stock.

A controversial CEO and an expensive stock

Elon Musk, Tesla's visionary CEO, is a polarizing figure. His actions and public statements, in and out of the business world, have impacted Tesla's stock for better and worse. If you can't stand the kind of volatility that comes with such a high-profile CEO, you probably shouldn't buy Tesla stock.

Tesla stock, meanwhile, is expensive. There's no way around that, given that the price-to-earnings ratio is a massive 390. That's well above its five-year average P/E of 98, well above the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 28, and shockingly higher than most auto competitors. The company's price-to-sales and price-to-book value ratios are also high on both an absolute and historical basis. If you are a value investor, you will not want to buy Tesla.

But aggressive growth investors might actually appreciate the big decision that Musk just made.

1 reason the stock could soar

In addition to EVs, Tesla's business includes battery storage and solar power products as well as self-driving taxis and humanoid robots. A bigger way to think about Tesla is as a play on the technology shifts taking place in the world. The EV business is helping fund investments in other areas.

That view was bolstered by Tesla's recent decision to eliminate slower-selling EV models X and S. It isn't introducing new EV models; it is retooling the affected plants to build humanoid robots. Suddenly, Tesla is looking like a car company and a robotics play. This decision is likely to play out over a few years, so only long-term investors should consider buying Tesla because of this business shift. However, if robots take off as Musk expects, an investment in Tesla could pay off big despite its currently expensive price tag.

Tesla is probably not a good pick for conservative investors or for those who use a value approach. However, if you believe in Elon Musk's vision of the future and can handle risk, it might still be worth buying.



Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.