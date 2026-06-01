1 Reason to Buy Chainlink (LINK) Right Now -- and 1 Reason to Wait

Key Points

LINK’s value could rise as Chainlink expands its ecosystem.

But LINK’s volatility could undermine its long-term value for Chainlink’s partners.

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LINK (CRYPTO: LINK) isn't a typical cryptocurrency. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies that run on blockchains, LINK is the native token of the Chainlink oracle network.

Oracle networks fetch and deliver real-world data -- such as weather reports, stock tickers, sports scores, and shipping data -- to developer-oriented blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Developers use that real-time data to create their decentralized apps.

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Chainlink's oracle network is supported by independent node operators, who are paid LINK tokens to aggregate that information. They can stake (lock up) those tokens on the network as collateral to earn interest-like rewards.

Chainlink is a trust-based system: if the operators feed false data into the network, their LINK tokens can be confiscated, and their reputation scores for attracting new requests can be reduced. But as Chainlink expands and attracts more blockchains, LINK's value will rise. That sets it apart from other cryptocurrencies that are solely valued by their scarcity or utility. Let's review one reason to buy LINK -- and one reason to wait -- to see if it's a worthwhile investment right now.

The one reason to LINK

The main reason to buy LINK is Chainlink's potential expansion into the backbone of most blockchain-based transactions that require real-time external data.

Chainlink is the largest oracle network by a wide margin, and it's secured partnerships with major financial institutions such as UBS, JPMorgan, and Euroclear to accelerate transactions and tokenize real-world assets (RWAs).

It's also working with older platforms, such as SWIFT (for interbank transfers) and the DTCC (for U.S. stock trades), to streamline settlements. In other words, it's becoming a "picks and shovels" play on the long-term growth of developer-powered blockchains and decentralized apps.

The one reason to avoid LINK

However, LINK could still fail even if Chainlink's network expands. Chainlink's big financial partners might think LINK is too volatile, and prefer to negotiate private agreements in which its node operators are paid in stablecoins or fiat currencies instead. That's the same predicament XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -- which is primarily used as a bridge currency on Ripple's payment platform -- faces as more stablecoins are used for the same transactions.

Therefore, LINK's volatility -- reflected in its broad 52-week trading range of $7.21 to $27.83 per token -- could actually throttle Chainlink's expansion. If Chainlink's node operators switch over to stablecoins to gain more requests, LINK could become less important or even obsolete.

LINK won't fade away anytime soon, but it needs to stabilize to become a more viable long-term investment. However, that stabilization could also cap its long-term returns. So while it might be worth nibbling on at these levels, I think it's better to wait a bit longer before taking a bigger bite.

Should you buy stock in Chainlink right now?

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink, Ethereum, JPMorgan Chase, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.