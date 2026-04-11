1 Reason to Buy and Hold Strategy Stock for the Next Decade

Key Points

The world’s leading Bitcoin treasury company trades 73% below its record high, providing investors with a valuable opportunity.

Investors who are able to stomach the volatility while remaining focused on the long term are in a good position to benefit.

10 stocks we like better than Strategy ›

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a unique story in the world of business. While it still operates an enterprise data analytics platform that generated $477 million in revenue in 2025, its financial success is fully dependent on its Bitcoin treasury playbook. This has driven the share price almost 1,000% higher in the past six years (as of April 8).

Here's one reason to buy and hold Strategy stock for the next decade.

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The main reason to purchase Strategy shares now is that they are trading 73% below their peak from November 2024. This is because Bitcoin is also down meaningfully.

However, the leading digital asset has always recovered from major drawdowns to ultimately reach new highs. There's no reason to believe this trend won't continue.

Since it raises capital from equity, preferred, and fixed-income markets to buy Bitcoin, Strategy is a leveraged bet on the top cryptocurrency's price appreciation. If Bitcoin's price bounces back (which it has historically done in the past), Strategy stock should perform even better. Zoom out and look at the next 10 years, and the upside potential is incredible.

It's obvious that investors must be bullish on Bitcoin to be bullish on Strategy. Additionally, buying and holding Strategy stock won't be a smooth ride. Investors who are able to handle the volatility can put themselves in a good position to reap the financial rewards.

Should you buy stock in Strategy right now?

Before you buy stock in Strategy, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 11, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.