1 Reason Bitcoin Could Still Make You a Retirement Millionaire

Key Points

Over the past 15 years, Bitcoin has a compound annual growth rate of 86%.

If Bitcoin continues to grow at the same rate, it could theoretically transform $75,000 into $1 million in just five years.

Even if Bitcoin's rate of growth slows, it still has millionaire-maker potential over longer time horizons.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

It's easy to understand why many crypto investors are down on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down 10% for the year. Even after a recent mini-rally to the $78,000 price level, Bitcoin trades nearly 40% below its all-time high of $126,000 from just a few months ago.

But now is no time to give up on Bitcoin. In fact, there's one very good reason why Bitcoin could still make you a retirement millionaire.

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Bitcoin's past performance

That reason, of course, is Bitcoin's spectacular upside potential. Just consider its track record over the past 15 years. During that time period (August 2011 to March 2026), Bitcoin's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 86%.

In other words, Bitcoin almost doubles in value every year. In 2023, for example, Bitcoin delivered a blistering return of 157%. In 2024, Bitcoin soared by 125%. Before that, Bitcoin had years when it skyrocketed in value by as much as 5,428%.

Quite simply, the good years have been so staggeringly good that they have more than made up for the bad years. There's no guarantee, of course, that Bitcoin can keep up this type of performance over the next decade. After all, past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Millionaire math

Does Bitcoin still have what it takes to make you a retirement millionaire? After running the numbers, there's certainly reason to be hopeful.

For example, let's use a base price of $75,000 for Bitcoin. If your investment horizon to retirement is 20 years, then Bitcoin would need to deliver a CAGR of 14% to get to the $1 million mark.

If your investment horizon is 10 years, then Bitcoin would need to kick it up a notch. It would need to deliver a CAGR of 29.5% over that time period to grow $75,000 to $1 million.

What if your investment horizon is only five years? Bitcoin would need to grow at a CAGR of 68%. That's a lot to ask -- but it's still below Bitcoin's backward-looking long-run CAGR of 86%.

Risk vs. reward

As they say on Wall Street, there's no such thing as a free lunch. That means you'll need to take on a tremendous amount of risk to get those extraordinary returns. Investors who bought Bitcoin last year, when it was trading near its all-time high, are finding that out the hard way.

If you take a look at Bitcoin's returns over the past 15 years, it's easy to see that it is a boom-or-bust asset. It's either the top-performing asset in the world, or among the worst-performing assets in the world. So buyer beware: Bitcoin can still make you a retirement millionaire, but it's not likely to be a smooth, upward trajectory by any means.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.