1 Quantum Computing Stock to Buy that Could Soar in 2026

Key Points

IonQ believes it technology has use cases in drug development, medical device design, and even industrial materials science.

IonQ's stock price has increased nearly 350% in the past five years.

The commercial viability of quantum computing is still in its early stages.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing is moving from the theoretical to the commercially applicable, but only one company has achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity (a measure of results accuracy). That company is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and it is ready to soar in 2026.

The only company to reach the "four-nines"

IonQ has considerable momentum on its side. After achieving the momentous "four-nines" level of accuracy, IonQ demonstrated to the world that it has a competitive edge.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The company also has an impressive list of customers and partners. From Hyundai to AstraZeneca, IonQ's use cases span multiple industries, including automotive battery technology, autonomous driving, and new drug development. These partnerships with large companies are crucial in advancing the technology, demonstrating use cases in real-world settings, and ultimately, generating sustainable revenue.

Is it hype or a $100 billion opportunity?

The total addressable market for quantum computing and IonQ could reach $100 billion in the next decade. There's still plenty of risk in quantum computing. Across the quantum computing industry, there's a lot left to prove. Commercial viability is still in its early stages, and it may fall short of the hype.

Quantum computing is also a capital-intensive endeavor. IonQ reported research and development costs of $62.9 million in its latest quarter, along with total operating costs exceeding $208 million. This is compared to just $39.8 million in revenue.

Is IonQ stock a buy?

IonQ stock is expensive right now. The stock has increased by over 63% in the past 12 months. Its price-to-sales ratio is 153 as of Jan. 9. The company's market capitalization is a whopping $17.5 billion. Is it justified? If quantum computing and IonQ's ability to achieve 99.99% fidelity keep it head and shoulders above competitors, then the stock's price is well worth the future revenue IonQ could produce.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,209!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,548!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AstraZeneca Plc and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.