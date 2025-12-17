1 Prediction for Nvidia in 2026

Key Points

Investors are becoming skeptical that Nvidia's remarkable growth can continue.

Nvidia's CEO has already signaled why they could be wrong.

2026 could mark a new leg of growth for Nvidia.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a focal point of investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector this year. It's the undisputed leader in accelerated computing. However, Nvidia's chips aren't the only reason why.

The company's graphics processing unit (GPU) stacks combine hardware, software, and platform solutions designed to support applications from gaming to professional visualization and accelerated computing. I believe Nvidia's vast array of solutions will reaccelerate growth in the stock price next year.

AI solutions for the future

Nvidia's revenue soared to a record $57 billion in the recently reported fiscal third quarter. That was a remarkable 62% year-over-year jump.

Some investors believe that this kind of growth is unsustainable. That seems like a sensible position considering that level of sales. I predict that another leg of sustainable growth lies ahead that investors will begin to recognize in 2026. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has already publicly signaled what it will be, too.

Even if the AI data center buildout slows, as some believe will happen, Jensen Huang sees a long growth runway for his company over the next decade. In an interview earlier this year, Huang stated, "This is going to be the decade of AV [autonomous vehicles], robotics, autonomous machines."

Nvidia will supply both hardware and software to support that development. The company produces embedded systems for autonomous and robotic applications. Nvidia's Drive ADX platform provides high-level compute performance for the highest level of self-driving technology.

The company calls its Jetson platform "the ideal software for robotics and generative AI at the edge." It's powered by Nvidia's leading Blackwell GPU, helping to generate more hardware sales, too.

Investors should continue to monitor data center growth to track the state of Nvidia's business. However, watching developments in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and machines should provide confidence that a new leg of sales growth for Nvidia is likely. That, in turn, should drive the stock higher after shares have consolidated over the past couple of months.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: short February 2026 $170 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.