1 Prediction for KO in 2026

Key Points

Coca-Cola has paid shareholders dividends (as increased them annually) for 63 straight years.

The company recently saw its stock increase following a viral video featuring Lionel Messi.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) got a recent boost from soccer star Lionel Messi, who told the world he likes to mix his wine with Sprite. This viral video caused Coca-Cola's stock to soar, and the estimated impact from the interview was nearly $13 billion in additional market value.

A new leadership position is created

Then on Jan. 14, Coca-Cola announced the creation of a chief digital officer. The position will be filled by Sedef Salingan Sahin, who has been with the company since 2003. Last month, Coca-Cola also declared that current COO Henrique Braun will take the helm as CEO at the end of March. These executive leadership changes are part of a wider effort by the 135-year-old company to implement a digital transformation strategy.

Coca-Cola's embracing of digital marketing in the modern attention economy and age of virality could help lead to renewed growth for the company. The beverage conglomerate has firmly been in the value camp for many years and is a respected Dividend King. A Dividend King is a company that's raised its dividend payment annually for more than 50 consecutive years. Coca-Cola's dividend-raising streak sits at 63 years.

Value with added growth ingredients

These changes mark a shift for the consumer goods company, though, one that shows it's serious about shaking up the status quo. Coca-Cola owns more than 200 beverage brands. The company's stock price is up 45% over the past five years, well below the S&P 500's return of 82% as of Jan. 13. The stock's beta is low at just 0.39, and its forward price-to-earnings is 22, making Coca-Cola a fairly priced stock.

If the company can rejuvenate its growth prospects, either through partnerships with mega stars like Messi or a more holistic approach under the direction of the new chief digital officer, I think Coca-Cola could blow away its five-year CAGR of 7.32% in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Catie Hogan has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.