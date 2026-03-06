1 Number That Shows Why Bitcoin Will Go Higher in the Long Term

Key Points

Most living people don't currently own any Bitcoin.

But financial institutions are buying vast sums of it.

And a lot of those living people will probably want some eventually, too.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Four percent. That's the share of the world's population that currently owns any Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to research from River, a financial services business. And for an asset with a market cap of $1.4 trillion, that amount of traction globally is still quite small.

So if adoption of Bitcoin continues rising at anything close to its recent pace, every new buyer will be competing for a very slowly growing pool of available coins, and that will send up its price during the long term. Here's how that's likely to play out.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Most people still don't hold this coin

River's research estimates that the total addressable market (TAM) of Bitcoin is roughly $225 trillion, which makes its current market cap look puny. Its adoption as a scarce store of value is going to be what drives its long-term growth, which is the same situation as always. And that adoption is palpably picking up speed.

Although individuals offloaded the coin on average during 2025, creating net capital outflows of about $300 million, banks, governments, hedge funds, and other financial companies loaded up. In particular, hedge funds expanded their holdings of Bitcoin by a total of $7 billion during the course of last year, bringing their holdings as a group to $19.9 billion.

For investors trying to figure what to add to a crypto portfolio, this means that they probably aren't too late to get a return with Bitcoin. None of these channels for demand are anywhere close to being tapped out, and each one represents a potential wave of new capital.

The incentive is to act sooner rather than later

Of course, Bitcoin adoption is only half the equation in terms of having a good hunch about where its price is going to go in the long run.

The other half is Bitcoin's supply schedule. About 95% of the 21 million coins that will ever exist have already been mined. The next halving, a programmed event that cuts the rate of new coin issuance in half, is expected to occur in about April 2028. At that point, daily issuance will drop, and there will be a stronger force of supply pressure exerted on the asset's price, until the next halving after that, when the process will repeat.

Therefore, the more years you wait to buy Bitcoin, the more pricey it is likely to be. As more people in the 96% of humanity that doesn't hold any of the coin figure out that principle and gain the ability to act on their knowledge, there will be even more capital competing for its ever-diminishing supply. And that will likely continue driving the price up for quite some time.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,072!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.