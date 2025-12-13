1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF to Confidently Buy With $70 for 2026

Key Points

A new year is just weeks away, so this could be a good time for investors to adjust their stock portfolios.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major source of stock market returns in 2025, and that dynamic is likely to persist in 2026.

The Roundhill Generative AI and Technology ETF holds a basket of the world's top AI stocks, and it could be a good buy heading into the new year.

Investors who had little or no exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) space during 2025 likely underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index, because they would have missed out on significant returns from high-flying stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Alphabet.

Since we're just a few weeks away from the start of a new year, this might be a good time for investors to make some adjustments to their portfolios. AI will likely remain a dominant driver of stock market returns in 2026, and there's a simple way to buy a basket of the industry's top stocks without having to pick winners and losers.

The Roundhill Generative AI and Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests exclusively in a small group of AI powerhouses, and investors can buy a single share for under $70. Here's why it could be a great addition to a diversified portfolio for 2026.

The world's best AI stocks packed into one ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI and Technology ETF invests in companies developing the infrastructure, platforms, and software fueling the AI boom. The ETF holds just 50 stocks, so it doesn't offer much diversification, and its five largest holdings represent 25.9% of the total value of its portfolio, so it's also quite top-heavy.

This occasionally leads to high volatility, which is why it's important for investors to buy this ETF only as part of a diversified portfolio of other funds and individual stocks.

With that said, the top five holdings in the ETF (in order of their portfolio weightings) are Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Broadcom, which are leading various segments of the AI boom. They have delivered a median return of 37% this year, far outpacing the S&P 500, which is up 16%.

But those five stocks can be found near the top of many popular ETFs because of those strong returns and the enormous scale of the underlying companies. Therefore, I want to highlight a few of the other leading AI stocks in the Roundhill ETF that sit outside its top five positions:

Those five stocks have also delivered spectacular returns this year -- in fact, four of them have more than doubled in value. I'm not suggesting these annual returns are sustainable over the long term, but it proves investors don't always have to pile into the market leaders to earn eye-popping gains:

The Roundhill ETF is crushing the S&P 500

Given the performance of the stocks I highlighted above, it's no surprise that the Roundhill ETF has soared 53% in 2025, more than tripling the S&P 500's return. However, it's important to note that this ETF was only established in 2023, so it doesn't have a very long track record, and it hasn't been battle-tested during a prolonged bear market or an economic recession.

Plus, the Roundhill ETF's strong performance comes at a price. It has an expense ratio of 0.75%, which is the proportion of the fund deducted each year to cover management costs. It means an investment of $10,000 will incur an annual fee of around $75, whereas the same investment in a passive index fund from an issuer like Vanguard would cost as little as $3.

Those high fees aren't an issue right now because the ETF is producing blistering returns. However, if the AI boom falters at some point in the future, investors might have to endure a period of weak returns, which will make the high fees a little harder to stomach. I don't think that will happen for a few years, considering Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts annual AI infrastructure spending will grow to a staggering $4 trillion between now and 2030, meaning this technological revolution might still be in the very early stages.

Therefore, while there is no guarantee the Roundhill ETF will produce another annual return of over 50% in 2026, I think it's likely to outperform the broader market yet again.

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

