The 1 Money Mistake That Most People Regret

Everyone makes mistakes when it comes to their finances. So if you’ve ever kicked yourself for making one, you’re not alone.

Let’s break down the top money mistake many people regret (as well as a few others) — and what you can do about it now.

Failing To Invest

According to a recent survey from Clarify Capital, 43% of Americans say their biggest financial regret is not investing earlier. Whether it was fear, confusion or simply not knowing where to start, many of us are wishing we could go back in time and give our younger selves a nudge.

It’s easy to put off investing — especially when you’re juggling rent and student loans, or are just trying to build a basic emergency fund. For many, investing feels like something you do after you’ve “made it.” But that mindset is exactly what leads to the biggest regret: not starting sooner.

The truth is, you don’t need a ton of money to begin. Even small, consistent contributions have the power to grow over time thanks to compound interest. The earlier you start, the more time your money has to do the heavy lifting for you.

Other Money Mistakes People Regret

The survey also highlighted some other common money mistakes that people end up regretting.

Overspending

The survey found that 38% of people said overspending was their biggest financial regret.

Let’s be real — swiping the card feels way easier than checking the budget. Whether it’s little impulse buys that add up or the occasional “YOLO” splurge that turns into a habit, overspending is one of those financial slip-ups that sneaks up on you.

It’s not always about luxury, either. Sometimes we overspend just trying to “keep up,” especially in a world where everyone’s highlight reel is on display. But chasing a lifestyle before you can actually afford it can leave you stuck in a cycle of debt, stress and wondering where your paycheck went.

Having Too Much Debt

Having too much debt was the biggest financial regret of 29% of respondents.

Debt can feel like a weight that’s always there, lurking in the background of every paycheck, every financial decision, every “maybe next month.” And while not all debt is bad, too much of it — especially high-interest credit card debt — can quickly spiral into regret territory.

For many, debt starts small: a little here, a little there, often with the best intentions. But it adds up fast. Before you know it, you’re not just paying for the thing you bought. You’re paying interest on it month after month, which means less money going toward your future.

Not Having Enough Savings

The survey found that 29% of respondents said not having enough savings was their biggest financial regret.

If you’ve ever had a surprise expense — like a medical bill, a car repair or a last-minute flight — knock the wind out of you, you know the gut-punch of not having enough saved. And you’re not alone. Many people regret not building a cushion sooner, especially when life throws one of its signature curveballs.

Savings isn’t just about being “good with money.” It’s about peace of mind. It’s the quiet confidence of knowing you can handle the unexpected without spiraling into stress or debt. But when you’re living paycheck to paycheck, saving can feel like a luxury, not a priority.

Advice From Experts

If you’ve found yourself having one of these top financial regrets, what can you do about it? Luckily, there are plenty of experts out there who can offer some advice.

“Our Certified Financial Counselors often hear the biggest regret among our members is not starting sooner,” said Casey Brueske, community education development specialist at PenAir Credit Union.

But he said that isn’t limited to just investing. Members wish they had started sooner with saving, budgeting and learning healthy financial habits. “It is easy to delay these things because life gets busy and can feel overwhelming. But time is truly the most valuable asset when it comes to building wealth,” he said.

“One of the core beliefs that guides everything I do is simple: the market is efficient,” said Jason Lee, chief of enterprise at Chime. Over time, he said true long-term value finds its way to the surface — whether you’re talking about business, life or especially your personal finances.

So even if you regret not investing sooner, Lee noted that trying to beat the market — especially over the long haul — is nearly impossible. The odds are stacked against you. Instead, the right move is to play the long game: make thoughtful investments today (even if small), avoid unnecessary risks, and let time and compounding do their work.

“That’s how real, lasting progress happens. It’s not glamorous, but it’s the truth — and it works,” he said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 1 Money Mistake That Most People Regret

