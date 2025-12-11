1 Incredible Reason to Buy Nike Stock Before Dec. 18

Key Points

Nike's "Win Now" campaign is refocusing the company's efforts and streamlining operations.

The company beat estimates last quarter, but still faces headwinds.

Shares of Nike are down more than 10% year-to-date, which may present an opportunity for investors.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is set to release fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings after market close on Dec. 18. The company is trading well below its 52-week high of $82 and could see a significant rally if the athletic apparel retailer beats market estimates for a second consecutive quarter.

While one-day stock performance isn't important for long-term investors, I think Nike's "Win Now" campaign is one incredible reason to buy Nike before the earnings report. The "Win Now" campaign is a refocusing of the company under the veteran leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill. The business's turnaround effort should be reflected in the upcoming earnings, and could potentially send the stock soaring.

Winning or losing now?

Nike's stock has declined by more than 50% over the past five years, and investors will assess whether the company's "Win Now" campaign has lived up to its name and led to a real rebound.

In September, Nike reported an increase in revenue but a 6% decline in gross profit compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Nike also recently announced changes in senior leadership. This shake-up is part of the campaign that aims to streamline decision-making and restructuring. Nike's CEO told employees the company will return to focusing on five "fields of play," which are running, basketball, football, training, and sportswear.

Will tariffs block Nike's shot?

While tariff and macroeconomic headwinds remain in play, the upcoming earnings will demonstrate how effective Hill and Nike have been in improving operational efficiency. Nike is still trading with a price-to-earnings ratio above 30, but one could justify paying a slight premium due to Nike's long-standing ability to rebound and Hill's established tenure within the company. If Nike's "Win Now" turnaround is working, investors will have a slam dunk of a buy.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

