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1 Incredible AI Bargain You'll Regret Not Loading Up on Now

April 18, 2026 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Keithen Drury for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Bargains in the artificial intelligence (AI) investing space are few and far between. However, there are plenty out there.

The biggest bargain of all may not seem logical, but I think it's staring investors right in the face: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia is the world's largest company by market cap, but I still think there is a solid argument to be made about it being an absolute bargain.

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The market isn't properly pricing in Nvidia's growth, and that gives individual investors a shot at making a generational investment.

Investor looking at a computing screen in awe.

Image source: Getty Images.

The market is only pricing in one year of growth

The AI build-out trend has been going on since 2023. While that may seem like a while ago, we're not even halfway done yet. Most companies point toward 2030 as the year when the AI buildout may wrap up. We are still resource-constrained in the AI computing realm so that the actual date may be further out.

Nvidia and others also project accelerating spending from now until then as well. They believe that global data center capital expenditures will rise to $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030 -- that figure was $600 billion in 2025.

Despite projections for multiple years of accelerating growth, the market is only pricing in 2026 as a good year.

NVDA PE Ratio (Forward) Chart

NVDA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Nvidia's stock trades for 22.8 times forward earnings, which means that after the next 12 months, if Nvidia hits analyst projections, the stock will then trade at 22.8 times trailing earnings. With the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) trading for 24.5 times trailing earnings and 21.1 times forward earnings, this pretty much means it's being priced as a market-average stock.

However, we know that's far from the case.

Wall Street analysts have notoriously underprojected Nvidia's growth. I don't blame them, as Nvidia's growth story has truly been unique for its size and pace. Next quarter, it expects 79% growth, and in Q2, they expect 85%. For the full year, they project 71% growth, and for next year, they believe Nvidia can deliver 30% revenue growth.

I wouldn't read too much into next year's growth figure, as analysts tend to undershoot Nvidia. But even if it delivers a 30% growth rate, that deserves a decent premium over the broader market, but that's not where Nvidia is trading at right now.

Because individual investors can look out a few years ahead and see where the market is moving, Nvidia looks like an incredible bargain right now. I think it's among the best buys in the market, and even if you've missed Nvidia's early moves, you're not too late to take action now.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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