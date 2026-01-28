1 Idea for What Apple Should Do With Its $132 Billion in Liquidity

Key Points

It's time for Apple to think outside the box as it looks for ways to increase shareholder value.

When it comes to capital allocation, the tech giant could consider taking a page from Strategy's playbook.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Thanks to the incredible popularity of products like the iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as its deep bench of services, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has become one of the most successful companies of all time. Over the past three decades, its share price has increased by about 910-fold (as of Jan. 23).

This business operates from a position of immense financial power, supported by net income that totaled $112 billion in its fiscal 2025 (which ended Sept. 27). Apple's profits find their way to its balance sheet; at last report, it had $132 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on the books.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's one brilliant idea for what Apple could do with all that liquidity.

It's time to "Think Different"



Like its old marketing slogan, it's time for Apple to "Think Different." The consumer technology enterprise should seriously consider adding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its balance sheet. If it did so, it would follow in the footsteps of Strategy, which pioneered the Bitcoin treasury company model. Shares of that company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, are up by 1,110% since it first bought Bitcoin in August 2020 and rapidly pivoted the center of its business model to crypto investing.

CEO Tim Cook and his management team wouldn't need to go all-in right away. Perhaps the goal in year one might be to allocate 10% of the current $132 billion of liquidity to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin's price has soared by more than 22,000% in the past decade. Even if one forecasts a more reasonable 25% compound annualized growth rate over the next 10 years, Apple could turn a $13.2 billion investment made now into $122.9 billion by early 2036. If the company uses a dollar-cost averaging strategy to steadily invest 10% of the free cash flow it generates each quarter into the digital asset, that ending figure would get significantly larger -- assuming that Bitcoin, currently down about 30% from its peak, resumes its historical climb.

Apple should be actively thinking about this idea, as it could potentially benefit its shareholders. The business would probably earn a much better return from funds put into Bitcoin than what its cash equivalents and marketable securities currently yield. Apple has in recent times struggled to boost its revenue growth. If this strategy turned out to be successful, it could help bolster market sentiment toward the company.

Plus, it would still have plenty of remaining capital to invest in its research and development efforts.

Apple and Bitcoin probably won't happen anytime soon

In December 2024, shareholders of "Magnificent Seven" peer Microsoft voted against investing some of the software giant's assets in Bitcoin. Even for some of the most financially sound and competitively advantaged businesses on Earth, stepping into those waters is still viewed as off-limits behavior. This tells me that it might be a while until such a move is made on a grand scale.

Based on its long-term trajectory, Bitcoin's price in five or 10 years will be much higher. And with wider adoption of the crypto, the perception of it should evolve from a volatile, speculative asset into one that's not so risky. Maybe then the world's top crypto asset will win over corporate executives and show that it deserves a spot on any company's balance sheet.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bitcoin, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.