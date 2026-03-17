1 Healthcare Stock Set to Rebound in 2026

Key Points

UnitedHealth Group has faced increased costs and a potential Medicare Advantage shakeup.

UnitedHealth is one of the world's largest healthcare companies, operating in insurance and care.

With its low valuation, there is more upside than downside to UnitedHealth's stock.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

It's been a rough patch for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) over the past couple of years. After its stock dropped by around 35% in 2025, it has continued to decline, down over 13% in 2026.

Despite its recent stock price struggles, I believe most of the company's largest issues are in the rearview, and it's set to rebound in 2026.

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UnitedHealth's struggles have been driven by higher costs, negative publicity, and a potentially flat Medicare Advantage payment rate in 2027. But in my opinion, many of these woes have been priced into the stock, and investors are taking for granted just how dominant UnitedHealth continues to be. It's still one of the world's largest healthcare companies, with a large presence in both insurance and care.

This year, many of UnitedHealth's biggest issues are expected to improve. It's planning to become more efficient by scaling back its Medicare Advantage footprint by discontinuing some plans, streamlining operations to reduce operating costs, and leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity.

Assuming these plans play out as expected, UnitedHealth should be set for a rebound. The company expects its revenue to dip slightly from 2025 ($447.6 billion to $439 billion), but its earnings are expected to return to growth. And trading at only 15.8 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, the stock seems to have way more upside than downside.

Should you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group right now?

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Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.