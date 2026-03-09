1 Growth Stock Down 21% to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Ferrari stock has a flat tire, but it’s still one of the more attractive automotive growth stories.

Key to the luxury carmaker's success is the strict limit it places on vehicle production.

A recent earnings beat suggests there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank.

10 stocks we like better than Ferrari ›

Barring economic calamities comparable to the Great Depression or the global financial crisis, high-net-worth individuals don't dramatically alter their spending habits as the rest of us do. Garden-variety recessions, while painful for the middle class, typically don't dent affluent folks' desire for high-end items, travel, and the like.

Given that the wealthy are, well, wealthy and that the U.S. economy is growing, statistically speaking, Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) should be a prime example of a consumer cyclical winner. Yet shares of the Italian sports car manufacturer are off 21% over the past year. That sounds even worse, given that a bear market is defined as a decline of 20% from a stock's most recent high.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Bear markets are unsettling, but those conditions can also nurture opportunity. Perhaps Ferrari management concurs, as the company has repurchased over $117 million of its shares since the start of this year. That's one sign that the opportunity may be knocking with this stock, and there are more to evaluate.

Ferrari stock can accelerate

While this is widely discussed with Ferrari, investors shouldn't discount the aura of exclusivity and the country club vibe, which are integral to the investment thesis. Average selling prices on new Ferraris range from $250,000 to $700,000-plus. In many parts of the U.S., those are home values.

That's by design. Ferrari isn't Ford Motor Company or Tesla. It's not attempting to sell large numbers of automobiles. In fact, in its roughly 11 years as a publicly traded company, Ferrari's unit sales per model year have been relatively steady at around 1,000. From another perspective, the company is engaging in population containment. More Ferraris on the road diminishes the air of exclusivity, potentially damaging the fundamental case for the stock.

Is it arguably tacky that buyers can access select Ferrari models only through invitation? Perhaps, but between that and the company's pricing power and its quality-over-quantity business model, it's clear that management is defending Ferrari's brand value. That's something for long-term investors considering this stock to chew on.

Ferrari does have some commonalities with "ordinary" automakers. Namely, it has to keep its product lineup fresh. While its supercar cycle is a new model every three or four years, it also introduces more "attainable" models annually, which could be near-term catalysts for the stock. Emphasis on "near-term" because the convertible Amalfi Spider is expected to launch this month, and Luce, the manufacturer's first fully electric vehicle, could come to market this year.

Ferrari has a fortress

Investors who know history know there have been periods when legacy automakers, including the domestic giants, have tested shareholders' (and taxpayers') patience. Much of that negativity was attributable to flimsy financials.

That's not a cause for concern with Ferrari. The company has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, and it has proven adept at generating cash flow.

Ferrari also puts that cash to good use. It pays a dividend, and the 35% payout ratio implies the company isn't stretched thin by the payout. Something else investors can take to the bank is the automaker's commitment to trimming its share count each year.

Should you buy stock in Ferrari right now?

Before you buy stock in Ferrari, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ferrari wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ferrari and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.