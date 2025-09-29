1 Growth Stock to Buy Before the End of 2025

Key Points Spotify is using artificial intelligence (AI) to drive a flood of innovation for millions of its users.

Users are spending more time listening thanks to hyper-personalization, and Spotify is profiting.

10 stocks we like better than Spotify Technology ›

If you're looking for a top-tier growth stock, you might want to consider Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT). The stock is up 86% over the past year, which may give some investors pause to start buying at the high, but Spotify has an excellent business strategy centered around artificial intelligence (AI) that can drive more growth over the long term.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Spotify is turning AI into a cash ATM

Spotify has built a profitable growth flywheel centered around its investments in AI. User engagement with Spotify's AI-powered music DJ has nearly doubled over the last year. Spotify also released a new feature that allows users to tell the app what they want to listen to, and AI creates the playlist.

What this personalization does is lead to users spending more time in the app, which ultimately leads to growth in revenue, operating profit, and free cash flow. Spotify's total revenue grew 15% year over year in the second quarter, while profits are booming. Operating income jumped 53%, while free cash flow grew 43% over the year-ago quarter.

Spotify is experiencing excellent cost leverage as it rolls out new features that create more personalization. The company can collect data on how users are engaging with these features and continuously make improvements to the experience that drive increasing engagement, revenues, and free cash flow over time.

It has a total of 696 million monthly active users, with 276 million paying a subscription fee for the premium plan. Its total monthly active users grew 11% year over year last quarter. It is not done growing its user base. It could hit 1 billion or more down the road, which is management's goal, but it's important to note that Spotify also continues to grow average revenue per user.

Spotify has built a highly efficient growth flywheel using AI that will continue to fuel higher profits and returns for shareholders over the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Spotify Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Spotify Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.