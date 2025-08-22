1 Green Flag for Firefly Aerospace Right Now

Key Points Rocket maker Firefly Aerospace held its initial public offering several weeks ago.

An executive order meant to spur growth of the space economy bodes well for Firefly.

The company's lack of profitability is just one of several risks investors should keep an eye on.

10 stocks we like better than Firefly Aerospace ›

Taking one giant leap in its development as a company, Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) completed its initial public offering (IPO) in early August, becoming the newest opportunity for investors to reach for the stars with a space stock.

While the company's debut on public markets provides plenty of information to pore through, there's one green flag that investors may have missed in the excitement of the company's IPO.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

With plenty on his plate, Trump takes time out to recognize the space economy

During a period when the White House staff was busy addressing foreign relations, the Trump Administration kept its eye on spurring domestic industry. On Aug. 13, President Donald Trump announced an executive order that seeks to remove the red tape that's impeding the growth of the space economy.

Broadly speaking, the executive order seeks to "streamline regulations and foster a competitive commercial space industry, ensuring the United States maintains its leading role in the commercial use of space."

In its Form S-1, Firefly states explicitly that one of its risk factors is that the "business is subject to a wide variety of extensive and evolving government laws and regulations, and contracting in the defense industry is subject to significant regulation."

In addition to launch services, Firefly provides customers with the ability to operate in various areas of space, including the Moon.

Firefly Aerospace may have a bright future, but is the stock a good buy now?

Although it certainly received a green flag with the executive order, there are some yellow flags that are also flapping in the wind. For one, 99% of the company's revenue stems from five customers, so if one (or more) customers reduce their business, it could be devastating for Firefly. Plus, the company has incurred increasing net losses: $135.5 million and $231.1 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

While Firefly certainly stands out as a leader in a rapidly growing new industry, the company has its challenges, so investors should evaluate the potential risks and benefits to see if an investment is right for them.

Should you invest $1,000 in Firefly Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in Firefly Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Firefly Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,499!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,543!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,045% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.