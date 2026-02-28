1 Genius Cybersecurity Stock to Buy On the Dip

Key Points

CrowdStrike offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products.

Investors have driven down the stock price on a potential threat from AI.

But Anthropic's product doesn't match CrowdStrike's solutions.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike ›

Software stocks as a whole have been getting slammed in recent weeks. There's really only one culprit for this mess: Anthropic. Anthropic is a leading company in the generative AI space, and is seen as the leader in coding generative AI. Some of its products have made it possible to write programs that replace several software products for which companies pay millions. This has caused several software stocks to tumble in valuation, as the market is unsure about their future.

Recently, Anthropic released its new capability: Cybersecurity. Essentially, it allows users to scan for security weak points and can develop the code necessary to patch these vulnerabilities. That release caused several cybersecurity companies to sell off, as there is now a worry that this could replace them, too.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, I think this is overblown. This is a useful feature that helps software developers address vulnerabilities, but it is far from a cybersecurity platform that helps protect enterprise devices and data. That job is best left to experts like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and the recent sell-off has opened up a rare buying opportunity.

CrowdStrike is a leader in the security sector

CrowdStrike's primary offering is endpoint protection, which secures network endpoints (like a laptop) from being accessed by an external threat. It does this by monitoring every device on a network using AI. If it detects suspicious activity, then it can quickly shut down access before any harm is done. While Anthropic's product may ensure that developers can keep their software safe from vulnerabilities, CrowdStrike is actively working to prevent external threats. These are two important activities that accomplish different goals, which is why the sell-off on CrowdStrike's stock is a bit ridiculous.

Following the release, CrowdStrike's stock fell 10%. This adds to further losses that CrowdStrike sustained from being in the software sector, and the stock is now down around 40% from its all-time high. This is a rare occurrence for CrowdStrike. The last time it was down 40% from its all-time high was after a botched update launched in July 2024 that crashed many devices. CrowdStrike isn't facing as large a threat as that one today, and I think now is a genius time to scoop up shares.

CrowdStrike's valuation is actually attractive for once

CrowdStrike has held a premium valuation for most of its life as a public company. Investors realize the need for a top-notch cybersecurity solution, especially in the age of AI, where attackers are assisted by generative AI models that can help identify and exploit vulnerabilities. CrowdStrike's profitability has been up and down over the past few years due to its goal of capturing as much of the cybersecurity market as possible, so the best way to compare its valuation to historical levels is the price-to-sales ratio.

Outside of the marketwide sell-off in 2023 and the drop following its failure in 2024, CrowdStrike hasn't been this cheap in a while.

19 times sales may not be cheap in the grand scheme of things, but it's a great price to pay for a cybersecurity product that's a leader in its field. Cybersecurity isn't something that you want internal programmers creating. You want a known, rock-solid solution that isn't going to fail.

While Anthropic's security feature is a great development for any company creating AI applications, it isn't going to replace CrowdStrike's solutions anytime soon. I think now is an excellent time to purchase a best-in-class company. Buying opportunities like this rarely come around, and if you fail to take action, you'll regret it years down the road.

Should you buy stock in CrowdStrike right now?

Before you buy stock in CrowdStrike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CrowdStrike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.