1 Forever Stock I'll Hold for Dear Life

Key Points

Uber has become the global leader in both rideshare and delivery.

Revenue continues to rise at double-digit rates.

Given its valuation, regulatory troubles are likely priced into Uber stock.

When it comes to investing, the market does not offer many "forever stocks." In fact, when one sees the decline and fall of holdings once perceived as forever stocks, such as Sears or Kodak, one might question whether it makes sense to assume any stock is forever.

Although the market offers no true sure things, many stocks come close. In my portfolio, the one that stands out is Uber (NYSE: UBER), and here's why I'll hold on to it for dear life.

Uber in the marketplace

Uber is one of the world's most recognized brands. It's the global leader in the rideshare market, and even though it's behind DoorDash in the U.S. delivery market, its Uber Eats segment generates more revenue globally than DoorDash.

Moreover, the company serves two key needs. Those who want to make extra money can offer rides through the app. On the other side, Uber also serves people in need of rides or food deliveries. Its service is so game-changing that even in a car-dependent place like the U.S., some have chosen to depend on ridesharing services rather than owning cars.

That trend may accelerate as autonomous driving becomes more prevalent. To that end, Uber has already partnered with automakers such as GM and technology companies such as Google parent Alphabet to help facilitate the self-driving car industry.

Like with rideshare, Uber won't own the cars. Instead, its extensive rideshare ecosystem will match customers needing rides with vehicles. This serves as a potential new revenue source for Uber while making the company a more indispensable part of the transportation ecosystem.

Uber's financials

Although autonomous driving is just in its beginning stages, Uber has grown rapidly apart from that technology. In the first nine months of 2025, revenue of nearly $38 billion rose 18% compared to year-ago levels.

Additionally, costs and expenses grew at a slower rate than revenue, and a $4.3 billion income tax benefit also boosted the bottom line. Thus, the net income of $9.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2025 far outpaced the $3.0 billion earned a year ago.

Admittedly, macroeconomic concerns and pressure from some jurisdictions to make Uber drivers company employees may slow its growth. Nonetheless, gross bookings continue to rise, and the stock increased by over 30% over the last year despite those worries.

Furthermore, Uber appears cheap. The aforementioned income tax benefit skewed the 10 P/E ratio lower and the 13 forward P/E ratio lower.

Still, the forward one-year P/E ratio, which is next year's estimated P/E ratio and excludes one-time benefits, was just 19. That is far below the S&P 500 average of 31 and strongly implies that its challenges are more than priced into the stock.

Uber as a forever stock

Within my portfolio, Uber is the stock I will hold for dear life.

Although no stock is perfectly foolproof, Uber is a global leader in rideshare and delivery. This leadership will only become more important as Uber becomes a prominent platform for booking autonomous rides.

Moreover, its market positioning has already accelerated Uber's revenue and profit growth. When also considering the low valuation, Uber stock is likely to bring outsized gains to its investors over time.

Will Healy has positions in Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, DoorDash, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

