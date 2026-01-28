1 Fintech Stock Set to Rebound in 2026

Key Points

Shift4 Payments was taken to task by investors in 2025.

Now, it's undervalued and showing signs of life in 2026.

Shift4's stablecoin platform could contribute to a rebound.

Some stocks mired in bear markets amount to no more than falling knives, meaning there's risk in trying to catch these battered names while they're faltering. On the other hand, some swooning stocks may be opening the door to opportunity for savvy investors.

Fintech company Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) may be in the latter, more positive category. After tumbling nearly 42% last year, the stock is off to a strong start in 2026, gaining almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the context of the stock's 2025 slide, 6% doesn't sound like much, but hey, all rebounds need to start somewhere.

With short interest at 20.7%, more near-term upside in Shift4 shares could prompt some traders to cover those bearish bets, but the stock also has solid fundamentals underpinning the rebound thesis.

Shift4 can shift into high gear

Arguably lost in the shuffle of last year's decline is the value in Shift4's business model. While the company is 27 years old, which is ancient in fintech terms, it puts the "tech" in "fintech." Its payment platform integrates over 1,200 software solutions, indicating a high level of technological flexibility. That flexibility pays dividends.

At the ICR Conference on consumer trends earlier this month, Shift4 CEO David Lauber noted that the company spends a third of what its largest rival does to acquire restaurant industry customers. Speaking of customers, Shift4 is everywhere an investor would want a payments provider to be. It's the No. 2 company in the restaurant space and the "gold medalist" in hospitality, luxury retail, and sports stadiums.

In the luxury retail space, Shift4 customers include some of the largest European department store chains, Kate Spade owner Tapestry, and Lululemon Athletica.

Another potential tailwind for Shift4 is its increasing stablecoin footprint. Announced last month, Shift4's stablecoin settlement platform provides clients with access to faster payments and the ability to move their money outside of standard banking hours. If that platform takes off, it could contribute to a rebound in Shift4's shares.

Should you buy stock in Shift4 Payments right now?

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Shift4 Payments. The Motley Fool recommends Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

