1 ETF to Buy Before the End of 2025

Key Points This is a powerful growth-oriented exchange-traded fund (ETF).

It holds more than 300 stocks, many of them high-powered tech stocks.

Why look for a needle when you can buy the haystack?

If you're in the market for a compelling growth stock to invest in before 2025 ends, I'd like to suggest the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG). It's not a standard common stock, though. It's an exchange-traded fund (ETF): a mutual fund-like security that trades like a stock. In many ways, it's better than a single growth stock.

That's because, if you buy into the wrong growth stock, it may disappoint you. Not every growth stock goes to the moon, after all. Buying into a basket of growth stocks will spread your hard-earned dollars across multiple promising businesses.

Check out the long-term performance of this ETF in the table below. I'm including the performance of an S&P 500 index fund for comparison.

ETF 5-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return 15-Year Avg. Annual Return SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY) 15.98% 14.65% 14.64% Vanguard Growth ETF 16.69% 17.25% 16.90%

See? It's impressive! That's because it encompasses more than 300 stocks, with much of its assets held in Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft, as well as the rest of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Check out its top holdings.

Stock Percent of ETF Nvidia 12.64% Microsoft 12.18% Apple 9.48% Amazon 6.72% Meta Platforms 4.62% Broadcom 4.39% Alphabet Class A 3.34% Tesla 2.69% Alphabet Class C 2.67% Eli Lilly 2.01%

An investment in the Vanguard Growth ETF will quickly make you a part-owner of Nvidia, Apple, and lots of other promising technology companies. Do remember that such growth stocks can be volatile. So, for the best results, aim to hang on for many years.

