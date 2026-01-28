1 Dividend ETF to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Key Points

While dividend stocks have gotten off to a solid start in 2026, there's a big difference between dividend growth and high yield.

Dividend growth strategies tend to be more durable and defensive, while high-yield strategies often come with quality and sustainability concerns.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) looks to be built for this environment, but the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is not.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF ›

It's 2026 and we're not just talking about tech stocks anymore!

The market has broadened considerably and we're seeing previously unloved areas of the market, such as energy and small caps, finding new life again. More importantly for income seekers, dividend stocks have also begun outperforming the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That doesn't mean every dividend ETF looks attractive right now. Strategies that focus on durable, quality stocks are probably built better for this environment if we begin seeing a slowdown. Funds that rely on high yielders or those companies whose payouts are less reliable should still be approached with caution.

For me, there's one particular ETF that fits each category.

Buy hand over fist: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) is an old favorite for many investors. After applying a few liquidity screens, it targets U.S. companies that have increased their annual dividend for at least 10 straight years. Then it eliminates the top 25% of yields to avoid some of the issues I mentioned earlier. That ends up producing a strong core of dividend payers backed by strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets that can serve as a portfolio cornerstone.

With the labor market cooling and geopolitical tensions rising, we've already seen investors positioning their portfolios more defensively. The composition of returns in the early stages of 2026 suggests a regime change from what's driven the market over the past few years. This ETF is positioned to capture that.

One thing to be aware of with this fund: technology is still its top sector holding at 27%. I've discussed before about how I don't really like the cap-weighting strategy of the fund. It ends up pulling the biggest companies to the top regardless of yield or dividend history.

The current top three holdings -- Broadcom, Microsoft, and Apple -- are all tech stocks with yields of under 1%. The rest of the top sector holdings, including financials (22%), healthcare (17%), industrials (11%), and consumer staples (10%), represent a much different composition than that of the S&P 500 and show that the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF can be an adequate diversifier as well.

Avoid: Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SDIV) is a great example of why investors shouldn't be seduced by a high yield. It doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment, but those yields usually come with more caveats and warnings than one might be aware of.

This ETF tracks an index of 100 of the highest-yielding stocks in the world with the end result getting equally weighted. That's it. No qualifications. No consideration for dividend history or sustainability. No quality cross-checks. Just the highest-yielding stocks in the world.

The sole focus on yield ends up creating a portfolio of securities that's heavily overweight to traditionally high-yielding areas of the market. That includes financials, real estate, energy, mortgage REITs, and business development companies (BDCs). These can be significantly riskier, more interest rate-sensitive, and more cyclical than the S&P 500. Plus, the current 70% allocation to international stocks might be more than many people are comfortable with.

In environments with above average inflation and elevated yields, these types of companies can get hit the hardest. This ETF could be OK as a small allocation in a broader dividend portfolio if you're trying to give yourself a little yield boost. But macro conditions look more like a hinderance than a help here.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

David Dierking has positions in Apple and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.