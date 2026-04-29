1 Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $1.7 Trillion Data Center Build-Out

Key Points

The company has more than 75 GW in its load pipeline.

It has significant nuclear power facilities.

The utility has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

10 stocks we like better than Southern Company ›

The build-out of data centers, not including IT hardware spending, is expected to cost about $1.7 trillion through the end of the decade, according to a study by McKinsey & Company. Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is uniquely positioned to benefit from that spending, driven by its geographic footprint, recent infrastructure completions, and a supportive regulatory environment.

The energy company serves 9 million customers and businesses through its subsidiaries, delivering electricity to Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, and natural gas to Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, and Tennessee.

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The stock has significantly underperformed both the S&P 500 and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF in total return over the past year. Here are three reasons why I think the stock is significantly oversold and presents an opportunity for investors.

More data centers in the South

The Southeast, particularly Georgia, has become a top destination for hyperscalers, such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, looking for lower land and energy costs.

Southern Company recently increased its 2026-2030 capital spending plan to $81 billion in anticipation of that demand. The company has already fully contracted 10 gigawatts (GW) for large-load customers, much of it from gas turbines that can be brought online quickly as data centers ramp up, and Southern is anticipating a staggering 75 GW pipeline of potential data center interest.

Commercial electricity sales, which data centers drive, are expected to grow by roughly 20% annually through the end of the decade, according to CFO David P. Poroch, powering Southern's revenue growth.

The company's huge nuclear advantage

The company was criticized in 2023 for huge cost overruns and delays for its Vogtle nuclear power plants near Waynesboro, Georgia. However, that spending is about to pay off. Data center operators have aggressive carbon-neutral goals but require steady reliability that solar and wind alone cannot provide without massive storage.

Southern completed Vogtle Units 3 and 4 in 2024, giving it the largest nuclear power station in the U.S. That's a huge source of carbon-free energy that is attractive to tech giants who need constant power for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services. Unlike many regions facing grid constraints, Southern's recent investments in nuclear and grid hardening make it one of the few utilities capable of guaranteeing the massive, steady power draws these facilities require.

Growth and security make for a nice package

Southern reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30 in 2025, up 6%, and predicts 2026 adjusted EPS between $4.50 and $4.60, up 6% at the midpoint over 2025. The company has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years, including a 2.7% increase in 2026. The yield on the dividend is an above-average 3.25% at the stock's current price.

Data center growth is a major factor in that. While its residential sales increased by 1%, data center sales rose 17% for the second consecutive year. The company forecasts electricity sales will grow by an average of 10% through the end of the decade.

Buy the stock for growth and stability

Beyond its growth narrative, Southern remains a cornerstone for defensive investors seeking reliable yield and financial stability.

Having moved past its heavy construction cycle, the 81-year-old company is an engine for the Southeast's industrial and tech surge. Investors increasingly value the stock not just for its reliable dividend, but as a strategic play on the region's massive data center and infrastructure boom.

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James Halley has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.