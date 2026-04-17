1 Bullish Sign for Struggling Nike Stock

Key Points

Apple CEO Tim Cook purchased 25,000 shares of Nike stock in April.

Nike recently beat analysts' estimates amid a concerted effort to improve its financial performance.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

It's no secret that Nike (NYSE: NKE) has had substantial challenges in the past few years. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $42 per share, and the company recently underwent significant leadership changes. As the athletic brand fights to stay relevant, there is one potentially overlooked bullish signal coming from within.

On April 10, Apple CEO and Nike board member Tim Cook purchased 25,000 shares of Nike. Just a few days later, Nike CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares. This follows Cook's December purchase of 50,000 shares.

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Insider buying is often viewed as a bullish signal that the company could begin moving in a more positive direction. The fact that Cook and Hill have both purchased healthy numbers of shares recently could be a real vote of confidence. Now the question is if Nike's turnaround is, in fact, working.

The latest financials tell a mixed story. Third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues were flat, while wholesale revenue increased 5% year over year. Nike beat Wall Street's expectations, but it still has a long way to go to return to its former glory.

Nike's stock has fallen 28% since the start of the year. Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is below 30 now, which could mean the stock is at a reasonable price for those who believe the company's financial rebound is underway.

With insiders buying shares, hopefully, there is more good news for patient Nike investors in the near future.

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Catie Hogan has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nike and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.