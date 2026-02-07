1 Brilliant Vanguard Index Fund to Buy Before It Soars 120%, According to a Wall Street Analyst

Key Points

Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors thinks the S&P 500 can reach 15,000 by 2030, a forecast that implies 120% upside from its current level of 6,830.

Lee sees two catalysts driving the S&P 500 higher: Millennials are entering peak earnings years and demand for AI should drive outperformance in technology stocks.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF provides exposure to many of the most influential stocks in the world, and it returned 700% over the last two decades.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is considered the single best gauge for the overall U.S. stock market. Tom Lee at Fundstrat Global Advisors thinks the benchmark index will reach 15,000 by 2030. That implies 120% upside from its current level of 6,830.

Investors can position themselves to benefit by owning shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). Here are the important details.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF provides exposure to many of the most influential stocks

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF measures the performance of the S&P 500, an index comprising 500 large U.S. companies. The fund includes stocks from every market sector, though it is most heavily weighted toward technology stocks.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF includes about 80% of domestic equities and 50% of global equities by market value, meaning it offers exposure to many of the most influential stocks in the world. The top 10 positions are listed by weight below:

Nvidia: 7.7% Apple: 6.8% Microsoft: 6.1% Alphabet: 5.6% Amazon: 3.8% Broadcom: 2.7% Meta Platforms: 2.4% Tesla: 2.1% Berkshire Hathaway: 1.5% Eli Lilly: 1.4%

The S&P 500 advanced 439% during the last two decades, compounding at 8.7% annually. If dividends are included, the index achieved a total return of 700% over the same period, compounding at 10.9% annually. At that pace, $500 invested monthly over the last 20 years would now be worth more than $380,000.

Additionally, while the U.S. economy has suffered 10 recessions since the S&P 500 was created in 1957, the index has generated a positive return over every rolling 15-year period during that time. That means you would have made money by holding an S&P 500 index fund for at least 15 years no matter when you bought the fund.

Tom Lee thinks millennials and AI will drive the S&P 500 to 15,000 by 2030

Tom Lee is the head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. He manages the Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF, an exchange-traded fund that holds about 40 stocks. The holdings are selected based on secular trends that Lee believes will drive the broader market higher in the years ahead. The Granny Shots ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by 4 percentage points since its inception in November 2024.

Lee believes those same secular trends will drive the S&P 500 to 15,000 by the end of the decade:

Millennials, the largest living generation, are reshaping the economy as they enter their peak earning years. They are also set to inherit $80 trillion, the largest generational wealth transfer in history.

The global labor shortage is predicted to reach 80 million workers by 2030, which should create demand for artificial intelligence (AI) as companies look to increase productivity and automate workflows.

In particular, Lee anticipates a parabolic move in the technology sector, which accounts for 33% of the S&P 500. He argues, "Between 1948 and 1967 there was a global labor shortage and technology stocks went parabolic. And between 1991 and 1999 there was global labor shortage and technology stocks went parabolic. This is what's happening today."

Here's the bottom line: Whether Lee is correct or not in predicting the S&P 500 will reach 15,000 by 2030, the index has consistently created wealth over long holding periods. That makes an S&P 500 index fund a wise choice for patient investors. And the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stands out due to its cheap expense ratio of 0.03%. The average expense ratio on similar funds from other issuers is 0.75%, according to Vanguard.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Nvidia, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.