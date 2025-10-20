1 "Boring" Stock to Buy Before Nov. 4

Key Points

Tesla and Lucid Group have made waves this year.

Rivian could soon make waves of its own.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett proved that so-called "boring" stocks can produce huge gains over long periods of time. Often, these businesses don't make the headlines for months at a time, or even years.

That's the case with the electric vehicle (EV) stock featured here. Its product lineup has stalled, leading to stagnating revenue growth. But that could all change next month, and buying shares could help secure a cheap valuation for what should soon be a much more exciting stock.

Rivian may soon become the most exciting EV stock

This year, Tesla announced its robotaxi division, which began service in Austin, Texas, earlier this summer. Lucid Group followed up with a $300 million deal with Uber Technologies that will have it supply Uber with thousands of Lucid vehicles to power that company's robotaxi service. Shares for all three companies popped on the news.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), meanwhile, had very little to announce this year. Despite a few refreshes to its two current models, its product lineup has been the same since 2022.

This has led to flat revenue. In early 2024, trailing revenue totaled just above $5 billion. In late 2025, it remains just above $5 billion.

This dynamic could change on Nov. 4 when Rivian announces its next quarterly earnings. Three new models -- the R2, R3, and R3X -- are expected to begin production next year.

The R2 will be the first to begin production fairly early in the year. That means this could be the last quarterly announcement before growth picks up once again due to an expanded lineup complete with vehicles priced under $50,000.

Rivian has been a "boring" stock for nearly two years, with minimal meaningful catalysts. In just a few weeks, however, we could receive an update from management that ramps up excitement considerably.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.