1 Boring ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $20,500

February 16, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by Leo Sun for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

$100 might seem like pennies in the stock market, especially when many stocks cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, a $100 monthly investment in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), a boring ETF pegged to the S&P 500, could easily grow to more than $20,500 over the next decade. Here's how that math works out.

An investor checks multiple trading screens.

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P 500 has generated an average annual return of roughly 10% since its inception in 1957. Let's assume that trend continues over the next ten years, and you contribute $100 to VOO at the end of each month. By the end of the ten years, you'd have earned roughly $8,500 in unrealized gains from your underlying investment of $12,000. By comparison, the same contributions to a savings account with a 3% yield would only have grown to $13,950.

VOO gives investors instant exposure to the entire S&P 500, which is rebalanced every quarter to include the most prominent U.S. companies. It also charges a low expense ratio of 0.03%, since it's passively managed and automatically tracks the index. Since roughly 90% of active fund managers can't consistently beat the S&P 500 over long periods, it's smarter to simply invest in the entire market instead of trying to beat it with individual stock picks.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

