1 ASML Chart That Every Chip Stock Investor Needs To See

Key Points

ASML sees demand picking up after a surge in bookings.

AI semiconductor revenue for both compute and memory is expected to be multiples higher in five years.

Increasing demand for ASML's lithography machines bode well for the rest of the semiconductor industry.

10 stocks we like better than ASML ›

Investors didn't seem to know what to think about ASML's (NASDAQ: ASML) fourth-quarter earnings report.

After the world's largest maker of semiconductor equipment reported that bookings more than doubled sequentially in its fourth quarter and gave bullish commentary, the stock jumped 5% in premarket trading. However, those gains quickly evaporated in the regular market session. It wasn't clear why, though valuation concerns may have played a role, as the stock had doubled in the last six months coming into the report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

While investors may have been unsure about what the news meant for ASML, the report was unequivocally bullish for the semiconductor industry.

ASML's role in the chip industry

ASML represents the most upstream position in the chip sector. The company sell the machines that manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor use to make chips. Therefore, demand for its machines should be a leading indicator for production downstream, and that seems to be what's happening here.

Bookings in the quarter jumped from 5.4 billion euros in the third quarter to 13.2 billion, and full-year bookings rose 48% to 28 billion euros, outpacing full-year revenue growth at 16% to 32.7 billion euros.

CEO Christophe Fouquet said, "Over the past quarter, we have seen a notable increase and acceleration of capacity expansion

planning across the large majority of our customer base." He noted favorable dynamics in both logic and memory, the two segments the company serves, and said revenue from extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), its most advanced machine, would be up significantly due to growing demand for advanced logic and DRAM, a type of memory.

ASML shared a chart that shows how AI-driven growth is building momentum in the sector.

As you can see, it's still very early in the expected impact from AI demand for both compute power and memory, and both segments are expected to be significantly larger in five years.

Why it's bullish for the chip sector

ASML's machines cost tens of millions, or even hundreds of millions of dollars, and its customers aren't going to buy them until they see demand tied to those chips, and that's exactly what we have now.

There's a supply shortage taking place in memory, and other corners of the chip sector, especially those related to AI, are constrained.

More advanced chips will require more advanced manufacturing equipment in a virtuous cycle that should flow through the semiconductor sector. While naysayers may bring up concerns about a bubble, ASML's demand is real and being driven by rapidly growing demand for AI computing power.

Should you buy stock in ASML right now?

Before you buy stock in ASML, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ASML wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.