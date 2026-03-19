1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock You Could Hold Forever

Key Points

Meta Platforms dominates social media, which has become a way of life for billions of people.

Artificial intelligence is a game-changer for Meta's digital advertising business.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg's bold nature makes his company an innovator for the foreseeable future.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) will help create new market opportunities over the coming decades. Who knows: Some of the great AI companies of the future probably aren't even public yet. That said, there are some standout AI stocks that investors can already feel confident buying and holding for the long term.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumps off the page as a clear AI winner. The company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads dominates a sticky social media world, where users have become cash cows for digital advertisers.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here is why Meta is one of the top AI stocks you can hold forever.

AI is pouring gasoline on a smoking-hot core business

Studies have proved social media to be addictive, making it arguably the digital tobacco of the 21st century. Meta's dominance of such a lucrative industry speaks to the company's expertise and competitive advantages in social media. It launched Threads to compete with X (Twitter) in 2023, and it took less than three years to catch up in daily active users.

Its social media apps have more than 3.5 billion daily active users, entrenching it as a global force in digital advertising. Now, AI is taking Meta's core advertising business to new heights. The company is using the technology to automate ads, target audiences more effectively, and even generate content.

As a result, Meta continues to better monetize its users. Its price per ad rose by 9% in 2025, and the business is now converting nearly 58% of its total revenue into operating cash flow. Then, it turns around and pumps that money into its AI efforts.

Mark Zuckerberg isn't shying away from placing huge bets for the future

That's arguably the biggest reason for long-term optimism. While not every project has worked for CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- (cough) Reality Labs -- he recognizes that AI is a high-stakes game and that a home run or two is all the company needs to forge a bright future. Aside from chatbot apps, consumer-facing AI is really only getting started.

One key advantage for Meta is that it's not dumping billions of dollars into AI, unsure of whether it will see a return on that investment. The technology is actively improving the core business, which helps justify the spending. Its newly announced custom AI chips should make it even more efficient, and the company is developing a new frontier AI model.

Meta has already shown enough AI benefits to make the stock a no-brainer for the future. If Zuckerberg and company can successfully open new revenue streams using the tech in new apps, devices, or other applications, it adds more upside to what's already a world-class business.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.