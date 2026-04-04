1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Could Be Worth a Fortune by 2030

Key Points

Nvidia believes there will be massive growth in data center spending through 2030.

Nvidia could easily become a far greater company if these projections pan out.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Investors are always looking for that next stock that could make them a fortune. However, sometimes these stocks are right under your nose. One I'm bullish on is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and even though it's the world's largest company right now, I still think investors will be handsomely rewarded by 2030 for backing this long-term winner.

The artificial intelligence (AI) build-out isn't slowing down anytime soon, and it's possible that Nvidia could be a lot bigger by the time 2030 rolls around. I think it's a top stock pick right now, and investors should consider scooping up shares amid a slight market downturn.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia expects global data center capital expenditures to rise to $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030

Nvidia's investment thesis rides on the AI hyperscalers' stomach for capital expenditures. They've set new records on capital expenditures year after year, and 2026 is expected to be no exception. While some are skeptical that this number can continue rising, Nvidia believes it can. By 2030, the company expects global data center capital expenditures to rise to $3 trillion to $4 trillion. In 2026, the expectation is for the big four hyperscalers to spend $650 billion alone, and that doesn't include spending in China or some of the other major AI players.

In 2025, Nvidia estimated that all companies spent about $500 billion; the midpoint of that projection ($3.5 trillion) indicates the industry can sustain a 48% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). That's impressive, and even though it sounds far-fetched, I don't think it is.

Other companies have offered similar projections. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing informed investors that it expects the AI chip market to grow at nearly a 60% CAGR between 2024 and 2029. McKinsey & Company estimates that cumulative data center expenditures will reach $7 trillion by 2030. All of these projections support each other and point to a soaring Nvidia stock, because it's a key supplier of computing chips that fill these data centers.

If Nvidia's revenue can grow at the 48% industry pace through 2030, that would give Nvidia an estimated trailing revenue of $1.53 trillion -- substantially higher than the $216 billion it generated over the past 12 months. Time will tell whether that projection is accurate, but if it is, Nvidia's stock is poised to soar higher from here and could make investors a fortune.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.