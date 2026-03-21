1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Could Be Worth a Fortune by 2030

Key Points

There is incredible demand for cloud-based infrastructure capable of running massive AI workloads.

This company runs dedicated data centers equipped with powerful chips.

Investors seeking exposure to the growing AI infrastructure market may want to consider this stock before it climbs further.

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Technology companies are spending massively in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to capitalize on its significant productivity potential and strong expectations of AI's economic impact.

Market research firm IDC estimates that AI solutions and services could contribute $22.3 trillion to the global economy by 2030. The firm adds that each dollar spent on AI solutions could yield $4.90 in value. This explains why companies have been investing aggressively in data center infrastructure.

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McKinsey estimates that AI-focused global data center capacity could increase by 3.5x by 2030 from last year's levels, assuming the ongoing demand is sustainable. Against this backdrop, investing in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) right now could turn out to be a smart move for the next five years.

Let's look at the reasons why this AI infrastructure specialist could significantly boost investors' wealth by 2030.

CoreWeave's business model sets it up for outstanding growth

CoreWeave operates dedicated AI data centers. Customers can rent computing capacity from the company to run AI workloads, such as training large language models and running inference applications. The company has close ties with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a relationship that's likely to pay off impressively in the long run.

CoreWeave is poised to deploy Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin chip systems in its data centers from the second half of the year. This could give the company's already solid revenue backlog a big boost. After all, Nvidia claims that its Vera Rubin platform can reduce inference costs by 90% compared to the Blackwell systems.

Given that AI inference applications are anticipated to account for 80% to 90% of AI computing power, according to the MIT Technology Review, it is easy to see why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expects to receive purchase orders worth a whopping $1 trillion for its Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips through 2027.

CoreWeave is an Nvidia Cloud Partner, which explains why it will be among the first infrastructure providers to offer these chips on its computing platform. As a result, don't be surprised to see CoreWeave's revenue backlog jumping higher from fourth-quarter 2025 levels of $66.8 billion, which was well above its annual revenue of $5.1 billion.

The stock is likely to become a multibagger

CoreWeave has received sizable contracts from OpenAI, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and other hyperscalers and AI companies requiring AI computing capacity. This explains its tremendous backlog, a figure that's likely to head higher due to the ever-growing spending on AI data center capacity.

Don't be surprised to see CoreWeave's outstanding revenue growth continuing beyond 2028.

The chart above tells us that CoreWeave's top line could jump by almost 7x in just three years (from $5.1 billion in 2025). That translates into an eye-popping compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 89%. If we assume a very conservative growth rate of even 20% in 2029 and 2030, CoreWeave's top line could hit almost $50 billion by the end of the decade.

Multiplying the projected $50 billion in revenue by the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index's sales multiple of 4.75 suggests a market cap of $237 billion in five years. That's a potential jump of over 5x from its current market cap, suggesting that this AI stock could indeed be worth a fortune in 2030.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.