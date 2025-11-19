Is This 1 Altcoin a Major Threat to Bitcoin Through 2030?

Key Points

Zcash grew by more than double in the last 30 days.

Bitcoin lost value in the same period.

It will take a lot more than a month of poor performance to dislodge crypto's biggest asset.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors watched a long parade of supposed "better Bitcoins" try to dethrone the original. All have faded, but the idea that a more feature-rich version of Bitcoin could take the crown keeps resurfacing.

The latest version of that narrative is surfacing in Zcash, (CRYPTO: ZEC) a privacy coin. Its supporters argue that it's a cheaper, more capable variant of Bitcoin thanks to privacy features layered onto a Bitcoin-like supply curve. Is Zcash a genuine threat to Bitcoin?

This asset looks like a sleeker version of Bitcoin

Zcash utilizes some of Bitcoin's core architecture, including a 21 million-coin supply limit and a four-year halving cycle that reduces issuance dramatically over time. A significant part of the investment thesis for both assets is their predictable, declining issuance, which creates long-term pressure on supply and thus higher prices.

Zcash's main differentiator is privacy. Zcash utilizes zk-SNARKs, a type of cryptographic proof, to verify transactions between compatible wallets without revealing the underlying details. This combination has no real analog in Bitcoin, where all historical activity is visible with perfect clarity on-chain, akin to a public database. It's also the element that some investors are banking on to siphon significant capital from Bitcoin.

Today, Zcash is an established altcoin, but it's not gargantuan; it has a $10 billion market cap. That puts it at about 0.5% of Bitcoin's size. A small size can be an advantage, as it doesn't take as much inflow to move the price, and the coin's boosters latch onto that asymmetry in their narrative about why it'll inevitably be a better investment than Bitcoin.

Bitcoin still owns the channels that matter

Zcash is not a shoo-in to replace Bitcoin, even if it does offer some additional features. Distribution, regulatory posture, and institutional appetite are key factors in determining which assets scale up to massive size. On those fronts, Bitcoin remains significantly ahead, and it will likely continue to do so.

Today, Bitcoin dominates the market, controlling nearly 60% of the total cryptocurrency value. More importantly, it's the only cryptocurrency with a deep roster of U.S. spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These vehicles make it simple for pension funds, financial advisors, and brokerage clients to buy Bitcoin without navigating complex crypto infrastructure.

The coin is also increasingly held as a long-term reserve by public companies and digital asset treasury (DAT) companies, thereby building up a holder base that is less likely to sell into volatility. That capital base provides ballast that Zcash cannot replicate, at least not right now.

Furthermore, Zcash faces a significantly more challenging regulatory environment than Bitcoin. The European Union is moving to ban privacy coins from many regulated venues by 2027. Other jurisdictions have already pressured crypto exchanges to de-list privacy assets like Zcash and its peers -- but not Bitcoin.

Predictably, as a result of the above, financial institutions barely touch Zcash, and they probably won't any time soon. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has deep institutional participation and approval on ramps that Zcash is very unlikely to gain.

Therefore, Zcash is unlikely to significantly divert capital from Bitcoin during this decade, although it may still experience growth on its own. In fact, it could appreciate very sharply if demand for privacy spikes or if regulations become more lenient. But for now, its path to becoming Bitcoin's peer is blocked by access, policy headwinds, and a lack of institutional comfort.

For investors, that means Bitcoin remains the primary long-term asset for capturing digital scarcity. Zcash could still work for you as a small position if you're risk-tolerant, but it's far too risky (and faces too many regulatory barriers) to bet the farm on. It's a great idea, but it comes with some severe constraints; however, it isn't a looming threat to Bitcoin's dominance.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.