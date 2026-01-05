1 AI Stock I'd Buy Before Oklo

Key Points

Comfort Systems is deeply embedded in the AI boom and is making revenue.

Comfort Systems recently hit a record backlog, with the CEO citing "unprecedented demand" for its services.

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is a designer of small modular reactors that could become a critical energy source for artificial intelligence (AI) processes. The nuclear energy stock has been one of the favorites in the industry thanks to Sam Altman's connection as a significant investor and former chairman of the board.

Oklo shares more than tripled last year, but it is a highly speculative company with no commercial revenue to speak of at this time. Oklo also has an $11 billion market cap, which is a lot for a company that isn't making any revenue. While AI is a megatrend that can produce many winners, investors can minimize their risk while having a high potential upside with more viable AI stocks.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) is also benefiting from the AI boom, but unlike Oklo, it already makes billions of dollars every quarter.

How Comfort Systems USA fits in the AI industry

AI chips are the big story, but those chips must be in the right environment to function, let alone perform optimally. One of the requirements for AI chips is that they are in frigid environments, or else they will overheat.

Companies can't put every data center in Antarctica, so they have resorted to intense air conditioning to keep the chips nice and cool. Comfort Systems USA has been a commercial provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical contracting services for almost 30 years. AI data centers have suddenly boosted the demand for Comfort Systems USA's services, and that has translated into significant gains.

The growth stock more than doubled in 2025 and is up by roughly 1,900% over the past five years. It really goes to show how much investors can generate from small AI stocks before they gain more spotlight.

The backlog is growing

While Oklo is a very speculative AI-related stock, Comfort Systems USA offers real results. The HVAC company wrapped up Q3 with a $9.38 billion backlog, with same-store backlog growing by 62% year over year.

Revenue jumped by 35% in Q3, while net income almost doubled. A rising profit margin bodes well as the company continues to capitalize on the AI boom. CEO Brian Lane cited "unprecedented demand" for the company's services in the company's Q3 press release. Lane also reminded investors that Comfort Systems USA acquired two electrical companies -- Feyen Zylstra and Meisner Electric.

Comfort Systems USA achieves solid organic growth and regularly uses acquisitions to expand its market share. This growth strategy and rising margins explain why the company has been able to hike its dividend.

As the demand for AI chips continues to grow, tech companies will need cool temperatures to ensure the chips don't overheat. Comfort Systems USA can rally further if this tailwind remains strong.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Comfort Systems USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

