1-800-Flowers.com Inc Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $70.55 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $64.35 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $76.66 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.5% to $702.18 million from $775.49 million last year.

1-800-Flowers.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70.55 Mln. vs. $64.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $702.18 Mln vs. $775.49 Mln last year.

