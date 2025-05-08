1-800-FLOWERS.COM Earnings Results: $FLWS Reports Quarterly Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ($FLWS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.71 per share, missing estimates of -$0.35 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $331,450,000, missing estimates of $371,250,420 by $-39,800,420.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Insider Trading Activity
1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders have traded $FLWS stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 77 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 77 purchases buying 4,513,550 shares for an estimated $32,940,053 and 0 sales.
- ARNOLD P LEAP (Chief Information Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $22,110
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 1,143,027 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,338,530
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 748,510 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,416,209
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 464,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,794,148
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 461,000 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,766,370
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC added 416,949 shares (+463.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,406,473
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 375,730 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,216,807
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 279,377 shares (+691.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,282,510
