1-800-FLOWERS.COM Earnings Results: $FLWS Reports Quarterly Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ($FLWS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.71 per share, missing estimates of -$0.35 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $331,450,000, missing estimates of $371,250,420 by $-39,800,420.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FLWS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Insider Trading Activity

1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders have traded $FLWS stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 77 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 77 purchases buying 4,513,550 shares for an estimated $32,940,053 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ARNOLD P LEAP (Chief Information Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $22,110

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.