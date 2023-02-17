$2 Million Merrill Team Jumps Ship for J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan Advisors continues to boost its advisor headcount with the latest addition of a Boston-based Merrill Lynch team that generates $2 million in revenue. The team is led by Andrew Parvey and Maureen Wilson who oversee $200 million in client assets. They moved to J.P. Morgan along with support staffers Victoria Steele and Ko Dong. Parve started his career at Olde Discount Corp. in 1996 and also worked at Gruntal & Co., and Citigroup’s Smith Barney before joining Merrill in 2008. Wilson started her career as a personal banker at Bank of America in 2003, and worked at Chase between 2005 and 2007, before restarting her brokerage career in 2015 at Merrill. They will report to Rick Penafiel, regional director for Boston, Miami, and Palm Beach. This marks the second Merrill team to join J.P. Morgan Advisors in as many months. Another team led by Marc Karstaedt in New York City joined in January. The Advisors unit, which JPMorgan acquired from Bear Stearns during the financial crisis, has around 450 advisors. In July 2021, the group announced a plan to double its headcount over the next five to seven years. J.P. Morgan ended last year with 5,029 total advisors, up 6% from the prior year.

Finsum:J.P. Morgan lured away its second Merrill Lynch team in as many months in a bid to boost its advisor headcount.

