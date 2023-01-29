$112 Million Advisor Leaves Merrill Lynch for Alex. Brown

After 16 years with Merrill Lynch, a Bank of America company, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based advisor Christy Campbell has joined Thrive Advisory Group, a unit of Alex. Brown, the St. Petersburg, Fla.-based division of Raymond James. The 21-year veteran, who has about $112 million in assets under management, will be a vice president and senior institutional consultant at the new firm. She will continue her focus on offering financial planning, wealth management, and customized strategies to a variety of clients including individuals, institutions, and small businesses. According to the website, Cambell will primarily concentrate on plan sponsors and investment committees to optimize their defined benefit, defined contribution, and non-qualified plans through tailored strategies that fit each business and its employees. Before Merrill, she previously held positions at BB&T (now Truist Financial Corp.) and Citigroup Global Markets. As part of the announcement, Campbell stated, “The decision to move my practice to Alex. Brown has allowed me to truly focus on individual and institutional client needs, which drives the investment and fiduciary process.” She added, “The systems, data security, technology, efficiencies, and expansive investment platform enable me to build customized strategies that prioritize my client’s goals.”

Finsum: Christy Campbell, a 21-year industry veteran, made the move from Merrill Lynch to Alex. Brown due to the firm’s expansive investment platform that will allow her to build customized strategies that prioritize her client’s goals.

