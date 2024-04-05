Banking on You Featuring Univest

“I believe in Univest like Univest believed in me.”

For Univest, “building businesses” and “building community” are two concepts that go hand in hand. As it works to be the best integrated financial solutions provider in the market, Univest also works to make a difference in the communities it serves. From philanthropic giving to employee volunteerism, exceptional customer care, and support for education and financial literacy, Univest has proven over the last 149 years that it goes far beyond financial services.

Myra Brown is a local business owner and CEO of NWON Opportunities, a fully integrative workforce development agency, dedicated to putting people back to work in Philadelphia. NWON provides job-ready, industry-trained professional talent to help businesses meet their staffing needs and build a skilled workforce. Myra’s journey as a business owner has been closely tied to her relationship with Univest, which has supported her growth every step of the way.



A Trusted Advisor from Day One

Myra first opened accounts with Univest in 2017 as a struggling small business owner, unsure of the future. The team at Univest’s University City Financial Center served as advisors, helping her establish accounts, build credit, and prepare for financial needs. Univest brought a human side to banking with a proactive approach that included calling to prevent overdraft fees and showing genuine care for Myra’s wellbeing. “I've always been met with kindness, and they were always patient, conscientious, informative and supportive,” explains Myra.

Univest remained Myra’s bank of choice when she opened another business in 2019. Univest played a critical role during the pandemic, providing her with the necessary guidance to successfully apply for a PPP loan and forgiveness support. In addition to supporting her business needs with their products and services, Univest provided a sponsorship for “Woman’s Way,” the nonprofit for which Myra serves as Board Chair. Univest has also spoken to the nonprofit’s young workforce about money management and even hired NWON Opportunities to provide recruitment services for them. Myra believes her “business would not be where it is today without all of the support [she] received from Univest.”



Beyond Banking

“Univest is only as strong as the communities it serves,” shares Jeff Schweitzer, Chairman and CEO of Univest Financial Corporation. Univest has channeled this idea through its “Committed to Local” philanthropic program which made $2.1 million in contributions to nonprofits in 2024. Univest employees also volunteered 16,300 hours and provided financial education to 8,000 students during the year.

At Univest, a customer-centric approach combined with its commitment to new technologies and data-driven decision making allows it to enhance the effectiveness of its processes and operations. In turn, Univest meets customer needs and strengthens relationships. As Jeff explains, “while investments in technology are necessary, we can never lose sight of the importance of human interactions and investing in relationships. As we strive for continuous improvement, our goal is to utilize technology to make our interactions with customers more impactful and make it easier for our customers to do business with us.” Technology matters, but relationships and human connections are what make banking meaningful.

Myra’s story is one of the countless examples of how Univest empowers people, businesses and the community. The company is guided by five core values: Tradition, Integrity, Excellence, Community and Spirituality. As Schweitzer explains, “We are confident that staying true to these roots, matched with forward thinking and discipline will allow us to continue to give back to our communities, support our customers, reward our shareholders and earn our independence.” You can learn more about how Univest partners with local businesses through its Relationship Spotlight Series.

