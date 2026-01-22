William Blair Initiates Coverage of Rambus (RMBS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Rambus (NasdaqGS:RMBS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.22% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rambus is $119.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.04 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.22% from its latest reported closing price of $125.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rambus is 712MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.24%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 126,251K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,245K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 71.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,498K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 17.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,445K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,749K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 51.49% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 2,683K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 54.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.