Why Oklo Stock Sank 27% In The First Half of 2026

Key Points

Oklo's stock is falling after raising substantial funds through new stock offerings.

The hype around the nuclear power industry has begun to fade.

Shares of the stock still trade at a large market cap for a pre-revenue business.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) sank 27% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The nuclear reactor upstart is seeing enthusiasm for the sector wane after a monstrous run in 2025. It is also taking advantage of its high price to sell more shares to raise funds. Even though shares are up 386% in the last five years, they are still down 71% from the highs set back in 2025.

Here's why Oklo stock has fallen so far this year, and whether now is a good time to buy the dip.

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Major dilution and long timeline to commercialization

Oklo is a research firm working to bring new nuclear reactor designs to market. It has a design for a reactor called the Aurora Powerhouse, which it wants to sell for direct electricity generation in data centers and industrial use cases, keeping these electricity-intensive systems from burdening the grid that powers homes and consumer use cases.

The problem is, Oklo's reactor design has not yet been approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in the United States, which means it is still likely years away from building the Aurora Powerhouse for clients. It is working on radioisotope production and nuclear fuel recycling, but these are subscale opportunities compared to actually building and operating nuclear reactors.

With no revenue today, Oklo is burning cash and has had to raise capital to shore up its balance sheet. To do so, it has sold shares of its common stock, a dilutive strategy that typically puts pressure on the share price. Shares outstanding have more than doubled in the last few years. Free cash flow is now negative $154 million over the last twelve months, the worst cash burn in the company's history.

On top of the specific business concerns, Oklo was a major beneficiary of the hype cycle for nuclear energy stocks tied to artificial intelligence (AI) electricity needs. Now, this hype is beginning to fade, causing stocks like Oklo to fall in 2026.

Should you buy the dip?

The positive thing for investors is that Oklo had over $2 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of Q1, and likely an even higher figure at the end of Q1. This will give it many years of runway to secure its reactor design approval before running out of funds.

On a negative note, nuclear energy has and will likely continue to be a tough sector to operate in. The industry moves slowly, making it tough for a start-up like Oklo to bring a new product to market in a timely manner. With a market cap still at $8.5 billion and no revenue, Oklo stock is likely one you shouldn't buy the dip on this year.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

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Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.